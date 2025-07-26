ENG
Alert in Kyiv and number of regions. Air force reports missile in Kyiv region, air defense is working

cruise missile

On the afternoon of July 26, 2025, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions. There is currently a missile threat.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"Attention! High-speed target in the Chernihiv region! Missile to the Kyiv region!" the message reads.

"The Kyiv region! The movement of enemy missiles has been detected! Air defense forces are working in the region. Do not take pictures or film the work of our defenders," the press center of the Kyiv Regional Air Defense Command said.

Read more: 17 out of 27 missiles and 183 UAVs shot down - Air Force

No further information is available at this time.

