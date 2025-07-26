17 out of 27 missiles and 183 UAVs shot down - Air Force

On the night of July 26, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 235 air attack weapons. In particular, the enemy used 208 UAVs and 27 missiles of various types.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

According to the Air Force, the occupiers attacked Ukraine:

208 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and various types of imitator drones;

12 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions - Russian Federation, Yeysk and the TOT of Crimea;

8 Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Yeysk, Voronezh, Rostov regions)

7 Kh-59/69 guided missiles (from the airspace of the Belgorod region, Russia, and the TOT of the Zaporizhzhya region).

"The main direction of the attack is Dnipropetrovs'k region!" the Air Force emphasizes.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09.30, air defense shot down/jammed 200 enemy air attack vehicles:

183 attack UAVs;

17 missiles of various types.

Consequences.

"10 missiles and 25 attack UAVs hit in 9 locations, and the downed ones fell (wreckage) in 8 locations," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy launched a combined attack on Dnipro and the region. Later, it became known that the Russian attack in the Dnipro region left 2 dead, 5 wounded, and damaged a high-rise building, industrial enterprises, and a shopping center. It was also noted that on the night of July 26, Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv for almost three hours, using several types of weapons at once.