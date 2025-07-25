New air defense systems are on way – Syrskyi after meeting NATO’s SACEUR Grynkewich

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held working talks with NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich.

Chief of the General Staff of the AFU Major General Andrii Hnatov and Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard, Commander of the NATO Security Assistance and Training Mission (NSATU), also took part in the discussion.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized that, to pursue its aggressive plans, Russia has already mobilized the maximum amount of human and material resources.

"Our allies fully understand the scale and complexity of the tasks facing the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian army retains the conventional capability to defeat the enemy’s assault groupings," Syrskyi noted.

The parties also discussed the United States’ and NATO’s plan for Ukraine to receive air defense systems financed by Europe.

"We are grateful to President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for the rapid delivery of these systems. They are already on the way," the Commander-in-Chief added.

