Rutte after Ramstein meeting: We continue to cooperate on purchase of US weapons for Ukraine

The meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense discussed, in particular, the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

This was reported by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte following the meeting to Ramstein, Censor.NET reports.

"It is a pleasure to talk with the Ministers of Defense in the Contact Group on Ukrainian Defense today. We continue to work closely together to ensure that Ukraine receives the support it needs, including through a new initiative that gives Allies new access to procure U.S. equipment for Ukraine through NATO," the Alliance Secretary General said.

As a reminder, on July 14, during a meeting with Rutte, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement to supply arms to Ukraine.

