52 countries participated in 29th Ramstein, - Healey

Fifty-two countries are participating in the 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), which is being held online on July 21, chaired by the United Kingdom and Germany.

This was stated by British Defense Minister John Healey in his opening remarks, according to Censor.NET with reference to EP.

"This is a testament to the inspiration that the Ukrainian people give us with their struggle for freedom and for the security of all free nations," said Healey.

Healey recalled that US President Donald Trump announced a plan for a large-scale transfer of NATO weapons to Ukraine and initiated a 50-day deadline to force Putin to either sit down at the negotiating table or face devastating sanctions.

"As members of this Contact Group on Defense Issues in Ukraine, we must, for our part, join the 50-day campaign to arm Ukraine on the battlefield in order to push Putin to the negotiating table," Healey emphasized.

