Next Ramstein meeting to be technical and coordination‑oriented – Shmyhal

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format will be technical and coordination-oriented.

This was announced by newly appointed Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal during a Cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, speaking to journalists, reports LB.ua, Censor.NET informs.

The Defense Minister confirmed that the Ramstein meeting will be held online on Monday, July 21. On the same day, Shmyhal plans to hold talks with the co-chairs of the Contact Group — the defense ministers of the United Kingdom and France.

Additionally, according to the minister, he will speak with all defense ministers of European countries.

"This is literally tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, on Monday," Shmyhal said.

He also announced that an agreement has been reached to hold talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"We agreed to communicate literally starting Monday as well... We are actively expanding the international track now, but I will also focus on the internal track of supporting our Armed Forces, ensuring a continuous funding process," the Defense Minister said.

