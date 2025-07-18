Pentagon Chief Hegseth and NATO Secretary General Rutte to join Ramstein format meeting

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein) will take place on Monday, July 21. The Pentagon chief, Pete Hegseth, is expected to attend.

This was announced by the United Kingdom Joint Delegation to NATO, as reported by Censor.NET.

"On Monday, the UK and Germany will hold the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), joined by the NATO Secretary General, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, the U.S. Secretary of Defense, and dozens of NATO Allies and partners," the statement reads.

Recall that earlier, the coordinator of the Ukraine aid staff at the German Ministry of Defense, Major General Christian Fröding, said in Kyiv that the next Ramstein meeting would be held online within 10 days.

Read more: Next Ramstein meeting to take place on July 21 – German Ministry of Defense