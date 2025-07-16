Next Ramstein meeting to take place on July 21 – German Ministry of Defense

A new meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format will take place on Monday, July 21.

This was reported by the spokesperson of the German Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET citing Suspilne.

"An invitation for the media will be sent in the coming days with further details," he said.

Earlier, Major General Christian Fröiding, coordinator of the Ukraine assistance staff at the German Ministry of Defense, said in Kyiv that the next Ramstein meeting would take place online within the next 10 days.