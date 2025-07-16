Trump on Patriot for Ukraine: They are already being shipped. First missiles are being shipped to allies

The first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies, and Ukraine will soon receive them.

This was stated by US President Donald Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Censor.NET reports citing Reuters.

Journalists asked Trump when the first Patriot missiles and some weapons would be purchased by the allies to be handed over to Ukraine.

"They're already being shipped," he assured.

"They're coming in from Germany (to Ukraine - Ed.) and then replaced by Germany. And in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full," Trump clarified.

He reiterated that the United States would not incur any financial losses, as all costs were borne by NATO and the European Union.

"NATO's going to pay us back for everything. In some cases, we're going to be paid back by countries of the European Union directly. We're always getting our money back in full," he said

Trump clarified that some of the weapons are being supplied by Germany, which is to replenish its stockpile in due course..

Earlier, Trump said that 17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to the battlefield in Ukraine.