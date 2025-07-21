Shmyhal summarizes Ramstein: delivery of Patriot systems and F-16 maintenance

On Monday, July 29, the 29th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format took place. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal listed the key decisions of the meeting.

He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"During the ‘Ramstein’ format session, we received an important signal: the free world stands with Ukraine and peace. Together with our partners, we focused on the main goal — strengthening the defensive potential of the Ukrainian army," Shmyhal said.

Aid from partners:

The United States is initiating a new mechanism together with NATO to enable European countries to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. European partners have already expressed readiness to join the funding. Germany will join the initiative to transfer five Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, expected to arrive soon;

Germany is delivering over 200,000 shells for Gepard systems and is also financing the purchase of Ukrainian long-range drones;

Canada will continue financing Ukraine’s defense industry through the "Danish model" and is allocating CAD 20 million for maintenance of Ukrainian tanks;

The Netherlands is providing €200 million for interceptor drones and €125 million for F-16 aircraft maintenance;

Norway allocated a total of €1 billion in 2025 for drone procurement, including €400 million for purchases from Ukraine’s defense industry;

Sweden is preparing a new package with air defense means, artillery, and equipment.

Who attended the meeting?

Shmyhal noted that today’s "Ramstein" meeting, organized by UK Defense Minister John Healey and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, brought together 52 countries and organizations.

Participants included NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Commander of the US European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Christopher G. Cavoli, and EU High Representative Kaja Kallas.

The Ukrainian delegation, in addition to Shmyhal, included NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Major General Andrii Hnatov, Chief of Military Intelligence Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, First Deputy Minister of Defense Serhii Boiev, and other representatives of the security and defense sector.

