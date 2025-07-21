Over two months, UK supplied Ukraine with £150 million worth of air defense and artillery ammunition

Over the past two months, the United Kingdom has delivered over £150 million worth of ammunition for Ukraine’s air defense and artillery systems.

This is stated on the website of the British government, Censor.NET reports.

"Over the last two months, more than £150 million worth of air defense and artillery ammunition has been delivered to Ukraine, amid increased purchases of hundreds of missiles for air defense and thousands of artillery shells for Ukraine," the statement reads.

The announcement also notes that this year, the UK government will spend around £700 million on procuring ammunition for air defense and artillery systems, including the £150 million worth of arms already delivered.

Funds will also be allocated for purchasing additional drones, contracts for servicing and repairing British weapons previously provided to Ukraine.

"With Putin carrying out the most intense bombings of Ukrainian cities since the full-scale invasion in 2022 in recent weeks, the UK, along with the US and European countries, is ramping up deliveries of critically important air defense," the UK government statement says.

The UK government reminded that in May, London signed an agreement with Ukraine to provide additional military aid worth £2.26 billion, to be financed from frozen Russian assets. Two-thirds of this funding has been allocated for arms and ammunition procurement over the past two months.

