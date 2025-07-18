UK may join Germany in buying weapons from US for transfer to Ukraine - Bloomberg

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has hinted that London may join Germany in purchasing weapons from the United States to be transferred to Ukraine to strengthen the country's defense, which is suffering from the war with Russian invaders.

As Censor.NET informs, Bloomberg writes about this with reference to a source familiar with the matter.

However, it is emphasized that the final decision has not yet been made. Negotiations between the UK, the US, and other European countries to join this proposal are at an early stage.

"We are working with allies to provide the capabilities" as well as "the support behind it to make sure that any capabilities are effective in Ukraine," Starmer said.

As a reminder, US President Trump announced an agreement with NATO to supply weapons to Ukraine.

In turn, NATO Secretary General Marko Rutte said that NATO would pay for weapons for Ukraine to be produced by the United States.

In addition, the US president also threatened Russia with "very severe duties" if a peace agreement on Ukraine is not reached within 50 days.

