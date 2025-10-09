Enemy launches mechanized attack on Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region – DeepState. MAP

On October 9, Russian forces launched several assaults on Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region.

Analysts from the monitoring project DeepState reported this, according to Censor.NET.

According to the report, Russian troops continue to take advantage of worsening weather conditions along the front line.

"Several assaults on Volodymyrivka took place today. First, using six motorcycles, and later, around noon, with three AFV: one ‘turtle’ and two carrying infantry. All AFVs were destroyed, and the enemy personnel are being eliminated. Unfortunately, a few managed to hide in bushes and houses, but they likely won’t last long," DeepState reported.

