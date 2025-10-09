357 0
Ruscists attack utility workers’ vehicle in Kherson: driver killed, three injured
Russian forces attacked a utility workers’ vehicle with a drone in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district, killing one employee.
The head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
At around 2:30 p.m., the Russians struck the vehicle. The utility company employee driving the car was killed.
Three of his colleagues, aged 44, 48, and 49, sustained injuries, concussions, and blast-related head trauma.
All the injured have been taken to hospital in serious condition. Doctors are fighting to save their lives.
