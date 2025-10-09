ENG
News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: explosions rock Dnipro in evening, man injured and enterprise, houses and power lines damaged in Nikopol area. PHOTOS

Throughout the day on October 9, Russian forces shelled settlements in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, while explosions were heard in Dnipro in the evening.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

He noted that loud explosions were heard in Dnipro in the evening. All details are being clarified.

During the day, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol area, the district center as well as the Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske communities — using artillery and FPV drones.

A 68-year-old man was injured in the attacks and hospitalized in moderate condition.

An enterprise was damaged. A disused building and a private house caught fire, while four more houses were damaged. A farm building and power lines were also hit.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region on 9 October
