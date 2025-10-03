Russian strikes hit Synelnykove and Nikopol districts: four wounded, homes, solar panels and power line damaged. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, Russian forces struck settlements in the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, causing injuries and damage.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA), Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

In the Synelnykove district, Russian drones hit the Mezhova community. Four men were injured in the attacks, sustaining blast and shrapnel wounds. They received the necessary medical care.

The strikes ignited a private house and dry grass. An outbuilding, a garage and two motorcycles were damaged.

The enemy shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery. They also targeted with FPV drones, hitting the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka.

Photo: Serhii Lysak, head of the RMA / telegram channel

It is noted that there were no casualties.

Two homes, four outbuildings and solar panels were damaged. A power line was also hit. Site inspections are ongoing in some areas.

In addition, according to updated information, the overnight attack in Dnipro left three cars among the damaged property.

