Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region: 20 people have already been injured in Dnipro, and Nikopol and Synelnykove districts were also shelled. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops attacked Dnipro and the communities of Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

One person was killed in the attack on Dnipro. There are currently 20 injured.



An office building and a car caught fire in the city. An apartment building, a dormitory and a cultural facility were damaged. Two cars were destroyed and another 17 damaged.



All emergency services are on site handling the aftermath of the enemy attack.

In addition, in the evening, Russians attacked the Pokrovske community in the Nikopol district with heavy artillery. Preliminary reports say there were no casualties. Specialists are inspecting the area.

Explosions also rocked the Pokrovske and Mezhova communities in the Synelnykove district, where the enemy launched guided bombs and an FPV drone. A local house caught fire, but most importantly, there were no casualties.

