Russia landed large contingent during attacks on Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

The enemy continued mechanized assaults on Volodymyrivka (Donetsk region) and landed a significant contingent. The situation on the front remains tense.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the DeepState project.

"The assault on Volodymyrivka continued yesterday. According to updated data, at about 12 o'clock there were not 4, but at least 7 armored personnel carriers. At about 15 o'clock another attack took place, again 7 armored personnel carriers, and after 17 o'clock the enemy sent 2 tanks in the direction of the village. Thus, at least 16 armored personnel carriers and 6 motorcycles were involved in the assault operations," the report says.

The project notes that the problem for the Ukrainian defenders is the landing of enemy troops. The Russians managed to bring from 50 to 75 infantrymen into the village.

"The situation remains difficult. The enemy will try to take maximum advantage of the worsening weather conditions," the project notes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel