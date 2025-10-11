Drone attack on Odesa and region: local power outage in city

On the night of 11 October, Odesa came under a massive attack by Russian attack drones launched from the Black Sea, and a series of explosions occurred. The enemy tried to attack energy infrastructure facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of the RMA Oleh Kiper and the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the attack by Russian attack drones, part of Odesa and the Odesa district were left without electricity. According to DTEK Odesa Electricity Networks, the power went out due to a power failure.

Experts are already working to restore the power supply. It is planned to return the power to the homes of Odesa residents by noon.

