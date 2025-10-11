Merz promised Zelenskyy, together with his partners, to increase pressure on Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has promised to continue assistance to Ukraine and expand defense cooperation after Russia's attacks on energy.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to DW, this was announced by German government spokesman Stefan Cornelius.

"The Chancellor assured Volodymyr Zelenskyy that German support will continue and cooperation in the defense industry will be expanded," Cornelius emphasized.

Zelenskyy informed Merz about the consequences of Russia's attack on energy infrastructure and thanked Ukraine for its support.

