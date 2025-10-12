Explosions rocked Russian city of Belgorod: thermal power plant was attacked, street lighting disappeared. VIDEO

On the evening of Saturday, 11 October, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod. The local Luch thermal power plant is likely to have come under attack.

This is reported by Russian Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

Local social media reports a missile attack on the Luch thermal power plant in Belgorod. It is also reported that street lighting has disappeared in almost the entire city.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that an air defence system had been activated over Belgorod and the Belgorod district, which allegedly managed to shoot down the missiles.

According to him, "as a result of the falling shrapnel, garbage caught fire in Belgorod".

Later, the Russian official added that "short-term rolling blackouts are possible" after the shelling.

