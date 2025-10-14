Assault units advanced up to 1.6 km in certain areas in Pokrovsk district, - Syrskyi. VIDEO

Despite the enemy's unsuccessful attempts to advance in some areas, our soldiers searched for and destroyed the enemy on the territory of 3.4 square kilometres of Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region, over the past day.

This was reported on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"Assault units have advanced up to 1.6 km in some areas. I am grateful to all Ukrainian defenders who are destroying the enemy, I would like to especially mention the defenders of the 33rd separate assault regiment and the 253rd battalion," Syrskyi said.

In total, he said, as of 06.00 a.m. on 13 October 2025, 182.4 square kilometres have been liberated during the Dobropillia operation, and 224.7 square kilometres have been cleared of the enemy's subversive reconnaissance groups.

