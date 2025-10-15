Russia increases number of attacks in Pokrovsk direction. Total of 182 combat engagements on frontline - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff. MAPS

On October 14, Ukrainian defense forces engaged in 182 combat clashes with Russian occupiers.

Russia's attacks on Ukraine

The enemy launched one missile strike with one missile and 101 air strikes, dropping 225 guided bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, they carried out 4,429 shellings, 85 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,256 kamikaze drones to strike targets.



The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Novoandriivka, Orikhiv, Novodanilivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Olhivka in the Kherson region.

Defeating the enemy

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck six areas where personnel were concentrated, a command post for unmanned aerial vehicles, an air defense system, and two other important targets belonging to the Russian invaders.

Combat operations

Five combat clashes took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 12 air strikes, fired 32 missiles and dropped 28 guided bombs, and carried out 164 shelling attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhanskyi sector, 16 combat engagements took place yesterday near Vovchansk, Kamianka, Zakhidne and Kutkivka, as well as in the direction of Kolodiazne and Boholohivka.

Nine occupiers' attacks took place in the Kupiansk direction yesterday. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault in the vicinity of Pishchane, Kupiansk and in the directions of Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 11 times, trying to advance in the directions of Lyman and Droysheve and near the settlements of Serednie, Shandryholove, Torske and Kolodiazi.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian troops repelled six enemy attacks yesterday. Occupiers' units tried to advance in the areas of Yampol, Pereizne, Vyimka, Hryhorivka and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were registered in the vicinity of Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka diirection, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Berestka and near Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 69 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Nikanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Dachne, Mykhailivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Molodetske, Horikhe, Novoukrainka, Filiya and in the direction of Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 26 attacks near the towns of Ivanivka, Oleksandohrad, Vorone, Verbove, Andriivka-Klevtseve, Zelenyi Hai, Maliivka, Yalta, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Novomykolaivka, Poltavka and in the direction of Krasnohirske.

In the Orikhiv direction the enemy attacked five times near Stepove, Plavni and Stepnohirsk.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive actions in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovskyi sectors yesterday.



