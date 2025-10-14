113 combat engagements recorded on frontline, 47 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m. on 14 October, the enemy had attacked Defense Forces positions 113 times.

Fighting in the north

Border areas of Ukraine came under Russian artillery fire, including the settlements of Boiaro-Lezhachi, Nova Huta, Novovasylivka, Bobylivka, and Sytne in Sumy region, as well as Zoria, Arkhypivka, and Zarichchia in Chernihiv region.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attempted five offensive actions. Russian aviation carried out four airstrikes, dropping a total of 12 guided aerial bombs. The enemy also conducted 98 artillery attacks, including five using multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian troops repelled seven enemy assaults near Kamianka, Zapadne and Kutkivka, as well as toward Kolodiazne and Bolohivka. Three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched five attacks in the Kupiansk direction, near the village of Pishchane and toward Petropavlivka and Novoplatonivka.

Hostilities in the Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled three enemy assaults toward Drobysheve and near the settlements of Serednie and Kolodiazi. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks as Russian troops attempted to advance in the areas of Yampil, Pereizne, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements with the enemy took place near Stupochky and Orikhovo-Vasylivka, with one clash still continuing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russian occupiers launched seven assaults on Ukrainian positions toward Kostiantynivka and near Shcherbynivka, Pleschiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. Ukrainian units repelled five of those attacks, while two more are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 47 attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions since the beginning of the day, near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakhove, Nykonorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhietske, Mykhailivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Orikhove, Novoukrainka, and Filiia, as well as toward Novopavlivka. Repelling the onslaught, Ukrainian defenders have already fended off 39 assaults, with fighting still ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders attempted nine assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Yalta, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Novomykolayivka, and Poltavka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions today.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian forces launched two assaults near Stepove. The settlement of Novoandriivka came under an airstrike.

In the Prydniprovske direction, enemy aircraft struck the village of Olhivka with unguided aerial rockets.

