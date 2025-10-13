78 combat engagements recorded on frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 78 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline.

Censor.NET reports, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the north

Areas near the settlements of Kucheriivka, Starykove and Shalyhyne in Sumy region came under Russian artillery fire.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks. Today, the enemy carried out two airstrikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and conducted 92 shelling attacks.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, eight combat clashes occurred near Vovchansk, Kamianka, Kutkivka, and toward Bologivka, Dvorichanske, and Kutkivka. One enemy assault is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, since the start of the day, the enemy has attempted three assaults on Ukrainian positions near Kupiansk and Petropavlivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas region

In the Lyman direction, five combat engagements took place today. The enemy attacked near the settlements of Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Novoselivka and Torske.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks today near the settlement of Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 out of 13 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near the settlements of Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaypil, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces attempted to advance 31 times on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Balahan, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and toward Novopavlivka. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 24 of these attacks.

Hostilities in the south

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks, while three more combat engagements are ongoing. The enemy is assaulting Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Yalta and Sosnivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor launched three unsuccessful assaults near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy launched three offensive actions toward Antonivka.

No significant changes in the operational situation were recorded in other directions.

