Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,122,810 people (+1,240 per day), 11,248 tanks, 33,578 artillery systems, 23,345 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,122,810 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24.02.22 to 12.10.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1122810 (+1240) people

tanks - 11248 (+1) units

armoured combat vehicles - 23345 (+0) units

artillery systems - 33578 (+10) units

MLRS - 1518 (+0) units

air defence systems - 1225 (+0) units

aircraft - 427 (+0) units

helicopters - 346 (+0)

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 69010 (+244)

cruise missiles - 3859 (+0)

ships / boats - 28 (+0)

submarines - 1 (+0)

motor vehicles and tankers - 63934 (+87)

special equipment - 3976 (+3)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

