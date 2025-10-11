Report from RAID drone operators: 55 enemies and 250 shelters destroyed in one month. VIDEO

A unit of the 413th separate regiment "REID" of the Unmanned Systems Forces conducts systematic detection, identification and destruction of enemy strike and reconnaissance UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, in September, Ukrainian drones hit 5 UAVs, destroying 14 drone launch points, 10 artillery systems, 5 armoured vehicles, 2 MLRS, as well as a number of SAMs; in addition, 55 personnel and 250 shelters were hit.

Intercepting and destroying enemy UAVs reduces the enemy's ability to conduct aerial reconnaissance and adjust artillery. This limits the possibility of strikes on the rear and positions of Ukrainian forces and increases the safety of our units.

