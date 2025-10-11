Into tank barrel and truck cab: Third Assault Brigade drones destroy Russian equipment. VIDEO
The operators of the unmanned systems battalion of the Third Separate Assault Brigade showed footage of the destruction of enemy equipment and manpower in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the pilots of the FPV drones came close to the barrel of an enemy tank and blew it up, while another hit the cab of a truck.
In addition, a cannon, a mortar and three enemy antennas were destroyed, and some personnel were "eliminated" by drone strikes.
The results of the operation were posted on social media.
