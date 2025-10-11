SSU operatives "eliminated" 350 occupiers and equipment worth $30 million. VIDEO

The combat unit of the SSU 's Main Directorate D effectively exposes enemy agents in the rear and successfully destroys enemy equipment and manpower.

According to Censor.NET, in recent months alone, special forces have destroyed a number of priority targets, including the Soncepyok TOS and the Zoopark radar worth more than $30 million. Almost 350 occupants were also eliminated.

Read more in our Telegram channel

Among other things, 4 tanks, 17 armoured vehicles, 75 artillery systems, 205 enemy warehouses and positions, as well as more than 300 vehicles were destroyed.

The video was posted on social media.

Read more: Russian commander who ordered shooting of three civilians in Kupiansk identified - SSU