SSU operatives "eliminated" 350 occupiers and equipment worth $30 million. VIDEO
The combat unit of the SSU 's Main Directorate D effectively exposes enemy agents in the rear and successfully destroys enemy equipment and manpower.
According to Censor.NET, in recent months alone, special forces have destroyed a number of priority targets, including the Soncepyok TOS and the Zoopark radar worth more than $30 million. Almost 350 occupants were also eliminated.
Among other things, 4 tanks, 17 armoured vehicles, 75 artillery systems, 205 enemy warehouses and positions, as well as more than 300 vehicles were destroyed.
The video was posted on social media.
