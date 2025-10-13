ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9609 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupiers
3 644 6

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,123,950 people (+1,140 per day), 11,251 tanks, 33,599 artillery systems, 23,345 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,123,950 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 12 October 2025 are estimated at:

  • personnel – approximately 1,123,950 (+1,140) individuals
  • tanks – 11,251 (+3) units
  • armoured combat vehicles – 23,345 (+0) units
  • artillery systems – 33,599 (+21) units
  • MLRS – 1,520 (+2) units
  • air defence systems – 1,225 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 427 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 346 (+0)
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 69,242 (+232)
  • cruise missiles 3,859 (+0)
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0)
  • submarines – 1 (+0)
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks – 64,043 (+109)
  • special equipment – 3,977 (+1)

Інфографіка

Watch more: Russian tankers fled from a drone and abandoned wounded invader - "HYDRA" showed combat action. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10249) Armed Forces HQ (4504) liquidation (2792) elimination (5990)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 