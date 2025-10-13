Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,123,950 people (+1,140 per day), 11,251 tanks, 33,599 artillery systems, 23,345 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,123,950 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 12 October 2025 are estimated at:
- personnel – approximately 1,123,950 (+1,140) individuals
- tanks – 11,251 (+3) units
- armoured combat vehicles – 23,345 (+0) units
- artillery systems – 33,599 (+21) units
- MLRS – 1,520 (+2) units
- air defence systems – 1,225 (+0) units
- aircraft – 427 (+0) units
- helicopters – 346 (+0)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level – 69,242 (+232)
- cruise missiles 3,859 (+0)
- ships/boats – 28 (+0)
- submarines – 1 (+0)
- motor vehicles and tank trucks – 64,043 (+109)
- special equipment – 3,977 (+1)
