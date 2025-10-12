Russian tankers fled from a drone and abandoned wounded invader - "HYDRA" showed combat action. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 137th Battalion of the HYDRA unit destroy the occupiers' equipment and manpower on one of the frontlines.
The crew of a Russian tank flees from Ukrainian drones, leaves a wounded occupier on the field, and is eventually eliminated, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Telegram channel.
"Russian tankers don't abandon their own," our defenders comment ironically under the video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password