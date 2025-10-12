ENG
Russian tankers fled from a drone and abandoned wounded invader - "HYDRA" showed combat action. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 137th Battalion of the HYDRA unit destroy the occupiers' equipment and manpower on one of the frontlines.

The crew of a Russian tank flees from Ukrainian drones, leaves a wounded occupier on the field, and is eventually eliminated, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Telegram channel.

"Russian tankers don't abandon their own," our defenders comment ironically under the video.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,122,810 people (+1,240 per day), 11,248 tanks, 33,578 artillery systems, 23,345 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

