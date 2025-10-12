Russian tankers fled from a drone and abandoned wounded invader - "HYDRA" showed combat action. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 137th Battalion of the HYDRA unit destroy the occupiers' equipment and manpower on one of the frontlines.





The crew of a Russian tank flees from Ukrainian drones, leaves a wounded occupier on the field, and is eventually eliminated, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Telegram channel.

"Russian tankers don't abandon their own," our defenders comment ironically under the video.

