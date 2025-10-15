SSU warned me about possible attempt by Russian special services - Krotevych

Former Chief of Staff of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" Bohdan (Tavr) Krotevych stated that the Security Service of Ukraine warned him about a possible preparation of an assassination attempt by Russian special services.

He said this in an interview with "Ukrainska Pravda", Censor.NET reports.

According to Krotevych, he received a notification about the threat in March or April 2025. "I was informed that I was on the lists for liquidation of the FSB of the Russian Federation. I was a little flattered by this, because if the Russian Federation adds you to the list for liquidation, it means that you have done something good in this life," he noted.

The veteran clarified that the information was not passed on personally by the head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, but by familiar service employees. Later, other people who also saw their names on this list, transferred by Western partners, confirmed the threat to him.

"I was invited by the Security Service operatives, given a protocol of what can be done, what is not advisable to do, and so on. If I wanted to kill myself, it would be difficult for me to do it, because sometimes I myself don't know where I will go in half an hour, where I will drink coffee, where I will eat. They gave me this list, they just said that we will be in touch and that's it," Krotevych added.

