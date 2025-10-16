Russia has embarked on tactically unwise escalation against West - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that Russia had carried out a "tactically unwise and counterproductive" escalation of the war in Ukraine when it launched drones into Poland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Guardian.

He noted that the only result that dictator Putin achieved with this escalation was to strengthen the negative attitude towards him from the West.

According to the minister, the UAVs were deliberately launched over Polish territory in September.

"They were launched from one place, and they were all unarmed. If this were a random consequence of a night attack on Ukraine, one would expect that among the drones there would be both strike and non-strike drones. All the drones that crossed the Polish border were non-strike drones," Sikorski explained.

This, the Foreign Minister believes, was partly a test for the Polish and NATO air defenses.

The attacks, he noted, are a reminder that Putin believes he is at war with the West.

"He was at war with us, but we didn’t acknowledge it because it seemed too absurd and too strange," Sikorski said.

The drone attack on Poland is part of a "spectrum of provocations." He recalled poisoning, sabotage and arson, including firebombing of postal warehouses in Poland, Germany, and the UK.

It was "tactically senseless and counterproductive" for Putin.

"What is he trying to achieve? He is trying to consolidate public support for Russia’s containment policy," Sikorski concluded.