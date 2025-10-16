The change in US President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine is becoming increasingly noticeable and gives Kiev hope for a tougher approach from Washington to Russia in order to force it to sit down at the negotiating table.

this is what Politico writes about.

According to the publication's sources, one of the reasons for Trump's softening of his attitude towards Ukraine was his meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Politico recalls that during this summit, the American president gave the Russian leader a warm welcome, rolling out the red carpet for him, despite the daily war crimes of the Russian army in Ukraine on the orders of the Kremlin.

The Russian dictator left Anchorage without agreeing to a ceasefire, although Trump claimed during a joint press conference that Putin was trying to save thousands of lives.

A Republican Party insider noted that after the meeting, Putin showed no concern for the lives of civilians in Ukraine, and the prolonged strikes on civilian targets largely influenced Trump's change of position:

"Trump needed time to understand who Putin really is."

According to the insider, Trump's position was also influenced by the media coverage of the summit, which called it a "triumph for Putin."

At the same time, European leaders who have the authority of Trump have tried to resolve tensions between the American and Ukrainian presidents after a heated argument in the Oval Office. Among the key figures in this process, he names British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Starmer's national security adviser Jonathan Powell.

The insider also noted the role of Britain's King Charles, who reminded Trump that Ukraine is a great country, which, in his opinion, "really changed Trump's opinion about Ukraine."

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensyy has been actively working on relations with Trump and controlling his statements. This allowed for friendly contacts to be established over time, the most cordial of which took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, where Trump praised the Ukrainian leader as a "brave man."