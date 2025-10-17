Finland announces 30th defence aid package for Ukraine worth €52 million – Ministry of Defence

Finland is sending its 30th military aid package to Ukraine, worth around €52 million.

The Ministry of Defense of Finland reported this, according to Censor.NET.

The decision was approved by the country’s president on October 17 following the government’s proposal. According to Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen, most items in the package consist of new orders placed with Finnish companies. In total, Finland has already provided Ukraine with defence materiel worth €2.9 billion.

The minister stressed that, relative to the size of its economy, Finland ranks among Ukraine’s most active supporters. This week, Helsinki also joined NATO’s PURL initiative, which provides for the purchase of critically important weapons for the Ukrainian army from the United States.

For security reasons, details regarding the contents, routes, and delivery timelines of the aid are not disclosed.

