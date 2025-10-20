1 247 9
Putin considers war against Ukraine his "historic mission" - Financial Times
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has no plans to end the war against Ukraine, as he considers it not just a geopolitical conflict, but part of his "historic mission."
As reported by Censor.NET, this was written about by The Financial Times.
The publication believes that the Russian president is convinced of his superiority on the battlefield and therefore sees no need to make concessions, even despite the growing pressure on the Russian economy.
Therefore, the publication's sources write that Putin wants to go down in history as "the most prominent leader of the Russian Federation after Peter I."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password