Occupiers strike intersection in Sumy: nine injured. PHOTOS

On October 21, Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy, causing injuries and damage.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, an enemy attack drone struck directly at an intersection, damaging vehicles and civilian infrastructure.

"Nine civilians were injured in the Russian strike on civilian infrastructure in Sumy. All those affected are receiving necessary medical assistance. Emergency services are working on site," the statement reads.

Russian strike on an intersection in Sumy

It is also noted that the threat of repeated attacks remains. Residents are urged to ignore air raid alerts.

