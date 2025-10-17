ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9439 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
1 031 1

In morning, Russians struck Sumy with KABs, injuring man. PHOTOS

On the morning of 17 October, Russian troops attacked a non-residential building in Sumy with guided aerial bombs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy CMA.

A 56-year-old man was wounded in the attack. He is being provided with the necessary assistance. About 30 windows in nearby high-rise buildings were also damaged.

The Russians attacked Sumy with guided aerial bombs
The Russians attacked Sumy with guided aerial bombs
The Russians attacked Sumy with guided aerial bombs

Shelling over the day

Over the past day, 46 localities came under hostile fire, with a total of 177 explosions recorded.

Two men aged 56 and 58 were injured in Krasnopilska community as a result of a drone attack. A car and a milk tanker were damaged.

An outbuilding was destroyed in the Znob-Novhorod community.

A private residential building was damaged in Mykolaivska community.

A residential building and an outbuilding were damaged in Hlukhivska community. A private household was also damaged in the Buryn community.

Read more: Day in Sumy region: occupiers shelled region more than 100 times, 5 people were injured

Author: 

shoot out (15120) Sumska region (1516) Sumy (329) Sumskyy district (286)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 