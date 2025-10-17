In morning, Russians struck Sumy with KABs, injuring man. PHOTOS
On the morning of 17 October, Russian troops attacked a non-residential building in Sumy with guided aerial bombs.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy CMA.
A 56-year-old man was wounded in the attack. He is being provided with the necessary assistance. About 30 windows in nearby high-rise buildings were also damaged.
Shelling over the day
Over the past day, 46 localities came under hostile fire, with a total of 177 explosions recorded.
Two men aged 56 and 58 were injured in Krasnopilska community as a result of a drone attack. A car and a milk tanker were damaged.
An outbuilding was destroyed in the Znob-Novhorod community.
A private residential building was damaged in Mykolaivska community.
A residential building and an outbuilding were damaged in Hlukhivska community. A private household was also damaged in the Buryn community.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password