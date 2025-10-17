In morning, Russians struck Sumy with KABs, injuring man. PHOTOS

On the morning of 17 October, Russian troops attacked a non-residential building in Sumy with guided aerial bombs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy CMA.

A 56-year-old man was wounded in the attack. He is being provided with the necessary assistance. About 30 windows in nearby high-rise buildings were also damaged.







Shelling over the day

Over the past day, 46 localities came under hostile fire, with a total of 177 explosions recorded.

Two men aged 56 and 58 were injured in Krasnopilska community as a result of a drone attack. A car and a milk tanker were damaged.

An outbuilding was destroyed in the Znob-Novhorod community.

A private residential building was damaged in Mykolaivska community.

A residential building and an outbuilding were damaged in Hlukhivska community. A private household was also damaged in the Buryn community.

