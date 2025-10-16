Day in Sumy region: occupiers shelled region more than 100 times, 5 people were injured

The invaders attacked settlements in the Sumy region over the past day. The largest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

During the day, from the morning of October 15 to the morning of October 16, 2025, Russian troops carried out 103 attacks on 39 settlements in 15 territorial communities of the region, Censor.NET reports.

In the Putyvl community, a 63-year-old woman and men aged 32 and 49 were injured as a result of an enemy drone strike. In the Seredino-Bud district, a 35-year-old man was injured as a result of mortar shelling. In the Shostka district, a 47-year-old woman was injured as a result of a UAV attack.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in the Putyvl district, a passenger car was damaged;

in the Krasnopil district, a private residential building and passenger cars were damaged;

in the Sumy district, civil infrastructure facilities and private residential buildings were damaged;

in the Shostka district, non-residential premises were damaged;

in the Bilopol district, a multi-storey building, private passenger cars, shop premises, and a civil infrastructure facility were damaged;

in the Shalygin district, residential buildings were damaged;

in the Znob-Novgorod district, a private household utility building was damaged.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel