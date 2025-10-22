A number of Russian regions have seen a failure in the campaign to recruit contract soldiers to the Russian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the worst situation is in the poorest regions, such as the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). According to internal documents of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the average shortfall in the selection points of Yakutia is about 40% of the norms established by Moscow. The reasons are insufficient regional payments, as well as the reluctance of local authorities to actively support recruitment.

In addition, intelligence notes that the failure of the campaign was influenced by significant losses among the local population, in particular representatives of ethnic groups - Yakuts, Evenks and Evens, who do not want to fight for the interests of Moscow.

A similar situation is observed in other Far Eastern regions of Russia. Meanwhile, the Kremlin is trying to compensate for the shortage of military personnel by actively recruiting foreigners: at least 270 mercenaries from Kazakhstan who fought on the side of the Russian Federation are known to have died or gone missing.

