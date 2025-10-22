Favbet Foundation and Andrij Matiukha: cooperation with Croatian philanthropists to support Ukrainians

Company News

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Croatia has become a safe haven for Ukrainians — a place where many have found a new home. An active community quickly formed there, helping displaced people adapt and stay connected to Ukraine.

Through cooperation between the Favbet Foundation, Andrij Matiukha and Croatian partners, hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid have already reached Ukraine, while Ukrainians in Croatia have gained access to spaces for learning, growth, and cultural exchange.

Adaptation Center in Zagreb: a place where Ukrainians feel supported

In April 2022, Favbet Foundation supported the opening of an Adaptation Center for Ukrainians in Zagreb — a hub of communication, creativity, and development. The center hosts workshops for children and adults, community gatherings, and festive events that help displaced Ukrainians feel part of a supportive community.

At first, the center offered free Croatian and English language courses. Later, the program expanded to include art therapy, sports activities, creative clubs, and lessons in Ukrainian language, mathematics, and reading for children.

In December 2023, the center held its first St. Nicholas Day celebration, where children received gifts from Andrij Matiukha. The event was so warmly received that it became an annual tradition.

In May 2024, the NGO Chervona Kalyna, supported by Favbet Foundation, organized a sports festival to mark International Workers’ Day, bringing together more than a thousand participants. The event became a platform for connecting Ukrainians and Croatians, fostering cooperation and mutual support. That same year, the center also hosted pottery workshops and Christmas celebrations.

Every year, the center organizes Ukrainian Language Day, Vyshyvanka Day, and summer festivals, helping displaced Ukrainians preserve their cultural roots and traditions.

Favbet Foundation supports humanitarian initiatives by Dobro Dobrim

The Croatian association Dobro Dobrim (DoDo) was founded in 2021 to assist those affected by earthquakes. After February 2022, the organization began actively supporting Ukraine.

They regularly assemble and deliver large humanitarian shipments. For example, after the Kakhovka dam disaster, more than 11 tons of aid were sent — including food, clothing, hygiene products, medicines, baby items, and pet supplies. The initiative united Chervona Kalyna, Dobro Dobrim, the Favbet Foundation team, and hundreds of Ukrainians living in Zagreb.

In 2024, another major delivery of humanitarian aid was organized for frontline regions — consisting of food, medicines, medical equipment, and essential goods.

The next large-scale shipment included hygiene kits, disinfectants, food, and medical devices. The project was implemented through cooperation between Favbet Foundation, Andrij Matiukha, Dobro Dobrim, Croatian companies Kefo d.o.o., Lochman & Rauscher, Medical Intertrade HEP, and the Government of Croatia.

In August 2024, the Ukrainian community in Zagreb celebrated the 34th anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence with a charity event that gathered and sent medicines, food, surgical kits, furniture, bicycles, and hospital equipment to Ukraine. The initiative was organized by Favbet Foundation, Dobro Dobrim, the Embassy of Ukraine, and Chervona Kalyna.

Favbet Foundation’s plans and future outlook

Cooperation with Croatian communities has proven how essential systematic support can be.

"Every shipment is a tangible lifeline for those who keep defending our country. The war isn’t over, and help must continue to flow. That’s why we’re focused on building sustainable systems of support," — emphasizes Andrij Matiukha, President of Favbet Foundation.

The Foundation also plans to continue supporting educational and sports projects in both Ukraine and abroad.