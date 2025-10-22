Europe wants to increase support for Ukraine, but Trump puts pressure on Kyiv - Le Monde

European countries plan to use upcoming meetings in Brussels on October 23 and in London on October 24 to agree on a common position on support for Ukraine.

This is reported by Le Monde, as relayed by Censor.NET.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump, according to the publication, is putting pressure on Kyiv by offering concessions to Russia, which is creating difficulties for the unity of Western allies.

As noted, after Trump's meeting with Zelenskyy on October 17, European diplomats said that the American leader "accepted Putin's arguments" and no longer demonstrates strong support for Ukraine. Brussels also reacted negatively to the idea of a possible summit between Trump and Putin in Budapest, calling it a sign of rapprochement between the US and Russia.

The EU is preparing a large-scale "reparations loan" for Ukraine

Despite Washington's uncertain position, the European Union is pushing forward with its own initiative to provide financial assistance to Ukraine. According to Le Monde, EU countries, with the exception of Hungary, have supported a plan to use revenues from frozen Russian assets to raise around €140 billion, which Ukraine will receive in 2026-2027. This so-called "reparation loan" will be repaid after the war, using Russian payments.

New package of sanctions against Russia

In addition to financial support, on October 23, EU leaders will discuss the 19th package of sanctions, which is intended to halt imports of Russian liquefied natural gas from 2027 and restrict the activities of Russia's "shadow fleet," which helps circumvent the oil embargo.