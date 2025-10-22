Tomorrow, power outages to be in effect across Ukraine from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Ukrenergo

Tomorrow, October 23, most regions of Ukraine will face mandatory electricity consumption restrictions from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

According to Ukrenergo, hourly outage schedules will apply to household customers, with up to three groups disconnected simultaneously.

For industrial consumers, power limitation schedules will be in effect.

"In case of any changes in the situation, additional updates will be provided," Ukrenergo noted.

As reported earlier, on October 22, hourly outage schedules were introduced across all regions of Ukraine that had previously faced emergency blackouts starting at 4:00 p.m.

Following a massive missile and drone attack on the country’s energy infrastructure on the morning of October 22, emergency power outages were implemented in most regions. Additionally, power consumption limits for industries took effect at 4:00 p.m.

At the same time, scheduled power outage timetables for households had previously remained in force only in Chernihiv region, where the energy situation remains the most difficult.