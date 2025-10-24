18 621 22
Ukrainian drone flies into assault group of ten occupiers wearing anti-thermal ponchos. VIDEO
Footage showing the result of the night work of a drone operator from the 2nd Battalion of the 95th Air Assault Brigade has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows a kamikaze drone attack on an assault group of ten occupiers wearing anti-thermal ponchos.
"The Russian commanders sent an entire unit in anti-thermal ponchos crouching across the open countryside at night. The convoy arrival was perfect! Footage of the paratroopers of the 2nd Battalion of the 95th Airborne Brigade," the author of the publication said in a comment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password