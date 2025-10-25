Long-range weapons will allow Russia to deprive itself of means of terror - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that sufficient long-range will allow Russia to deprive it of its means of terror.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in Sybiha's post in X.

"Another Russian strike on critical infrastructure, energy system, railway, residential buildings in Kyiv, as well as the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and other regions. There are dead and wounded," the Foreign Minister noted.

Sybiga stressed that no one in the world wants this war to continue, except for Russia.

"Absurd, but this country is currently chairing the UN Security Council in October 2025, although its very presence in the UN Security Council is illegal," the message says.

The minister said that Russian terror can and must be stopped.

"Collective actions. Strengthening sanctions pressure. Strengthening Ukraine's energy support and defense capabilities. Sufficient long-range will allow us to deprive Russia of its means of terror - right at the places of their production and launch," Sybiha wrote.

