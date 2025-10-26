ENG
News Enemy advance to Dnipropetrovsk region Russian offensive in Dnipropetrovsk region
Information about enemy’s capture of Verbove and Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region is fake - 20th Army Corps

Verbove map

Information is being spread on social networks about the alleged capture of the settlements of Verbove and Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region by enemy forces. This information is not true.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the 20th Army Corps.

As noted, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are controlling the situation and are resolutely repelling the enemy.

What is the situation there now?

Despite the constant attacks of the Russian occupiers, the line of combat contact is controlled by Ukrainian units. The comprehensive fire damage to the personnel and equipment of the invaders continues.

"Suffering significant losses, the enemy is spreading fakes and trying to create panic and sow disbelief in Ukrainian society.

We call on you to critically check sources and rely on official information," the 20th Army Corps added.

