Emergency power cuts in Kyiv and number of regions

Emergency power cuts introduced in Kyiv and other regions

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in the capital and two regions.

This was reported by the DTEK press service, according to Censor.NET.

Where will the power be cut off?

Emergency power cuts - in Kyiv and the region, as well as in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

The order was given by "Ukrenergo".

According to oblenergo, emergency power cuts have also been implemented in Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy Oblasts.

