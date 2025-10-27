Main focus of Ukraine’s financial support for 2026–2027 is frozen Russian assets – European Commission

The European Commission has confirmed that in planning financial assistance for Ukraine for 2026–2027, the main focus is on the use of immobilized Russian assets.

The statement was made by European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, while the Commission may consider other options, the main focus remains on using frozen assets. According to IMF estimates, around USD 60 billion in financing has been earmarked for Ukraine over the next two years.

Norway as loan guarantor

Pinho clarified that one of the options under consideration would allow Norway to act as a loan guarantor using frozen assets. She also said that the European Commission will soon present specific proposals to the European Council, which will make the final decision.

The spokesperson emphasized that the European Council has reaffirmed its commitment to meeting Ukraine’s financial needs in 2026–2027 and that discussions on various mechanisms are ongoing.

