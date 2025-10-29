ENG
Shelling of Kherson
Russian artillery struck children’s hospital in Kherson: nine people injured, including four children. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked a children's hospital in Kherson with artillery, injuring 9 people, including children.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

Details

At about 9:20 a.m., the occupying forces attacked the hospital with artillery, where children, their parents and medical staff were at that time.

Consequences

Preliminarily, there are 9 victims, including four children and three medical workers.

"The hospital building was heavily damaged, and the blast wave damaged nearby buildings," the prosecutor's office said.

Russia strikes children's hospital in Kherson. Nine people injured
