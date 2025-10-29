Russian artillery struck children’s hospital in Kherson: nine people injured, including four children. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked a children's hospital in Kherson with artillery, injuring 9 people, including children.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET informs.

Details

At about 9:20 a.m., the occupying forces attacked the hospital with artillery, where children, their parents and medical staff were at that time.

Consequences

Preliminarily, there are 9 victims, including four children and three medical workers.

"The hospital building was heavily damaged, and the blast wave damaged nearby buildings," the prosecutor's office said.

