Zelenskyy speaks with Argentina’s president Milei and invites him to Ukraine

On October 29, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Argentina’s leader Javier Milei.

Zelenskyy announced this on social media.

Conversation topics

Zelenskyy congratulated Milei on his party’s victory in the parliamentary elections.

"Argentina is doing a lot to achieve success and strength, and we sincerely wish continued success in implementing all necessary reforms," he said.

Invitation to Ukraine

Zelenskyy invited Argentina’s president to visit Ukraine to continue the dialogue and discuss key prospects for developing relations between the two countries.

"There are indeed many projects we can implement together. Our teams will stay in touch," he added.

